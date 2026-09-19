Shafaq News

About 200,000 Iraqis finish university and technical education each year expecting their qualifications to open the door to stable work. Most walk instead into a labor market that has never grown fast enough to absorb them.

For a new generation, graduation marks the start of an open-ended search, competing for a shrinking pool of government jobs, taking work unrelated to their field, or looking abroad.

The pressure builds against a demographic backdrop that leaves little room to maneuver. Iraq's population is 46.4 million, according to the first nationwide census in 37 years, and hundreds of thousands of young people reach working age every year. Absorbing them has become one of the country's defining economic problems, and the economy's structure works against a solution: oil supplies 90 to 95 percent of government revenue but, as a capital-intensive industry, generates comparatively few jobs.

That same imbalance has eroded the state's traditional role as employer of last resort. Roughly 70 percent of public spending goes to salaries and wages, according to Ministry of Finance data, leaving little fiscal room to expand hiring or fund the sectors that might create work at scale.

For decades, a government job was the surest route to financial security for an Iraqi graduate —better pay, stronger benefits, and protection the private sector rarely matched. As payrolls swelled and fiscal pressure mounted, that route narrowed, and each year more graduates compete for fewer posts.

The universities have not slowed down. Two decades of expanded access have opened institutes and campuses across the country, and the classes keep growing. Ministry of Higher Education figures for 2024–25 show more than 52,000 students admitted to education programs, 29,160 to science, 25,076 to administration and economics, and 21,047 to engineering, with medicine, dentistry, and pharmacy together taking in over 9,300. Yet graduates still fix their sights on the public sector, because private firms remain too small to absorb them.

The problem is not only volume. Economists point to a widening gap between what universities produce and what the economy can use.

"Iraq's efforts to reduce dependence on oil require stronger manufacturing, technology, and service industries, but these sectors have not expanded quickly enough to create enough positions for the country's growing workforce," Mudher Saleh, economic adviser to the prime minister, told Shafaq News. A degree still carries social weight, he added, but for many young Iraqis it no longer guarantees a path into work.

Read more: New path to jobs: Iraq's shift toward vocational education

Crude but Jobless

Iraq holds some of the world's largest oil reserves and earns billions from crude exports, yet the sector that funds the state cannot employ the hundreds of thousands entering the workforce annually. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have repeatedly returned to the same diagnosis: oil dependence, a weak private sector, and thin job creation rank among Iraq's most pressing structural challenges.

The Ministry of Planning put unemployment at about 13 percent in 2025; other estimates placed it at 15.5 percent in the first half of 2026. Youth unemployment runs far higher (between 28 and 32 percent) among the steepest rates in the region.

Read more: Iraq: 250K graduates annually amid 20% youth unemployment

International economist Nawar al-Saadi traces the crisis to a convergence of economic, administrative, and political failures rather than any single cause. "Iraq possesses significant financial, natural, and human resources, but many institutions continue to operate under a quota-based system rather than standards of competence and achievement," he told Shafaq News. That approach, he argued, has stalled development projects, weakened planning, and deterred the investment capable of generating jobs by the thousand.

Economic expert Ziad al-Hashemi put the blame more squarely on the political class. Successive governments, he said, have failed to build stable economic institutions, attract business, or pass legislation that would encourage investment and diversify the economy. "Political parties bear a significant share of the responsibility after turning ministries, government agencies, and state-owned companies into areas of influence and sources of financial gain," he told Shafaq News, a practice that has inflated public employment well beyond what the budget can sustain.

Read more: Youth in despair, no jobs to share: Iraq's workforce hanging in the air

Protest over Payroll

For many young Iraqis, unemployment has hardened from a private hardship into a recurring public grievance. In Baghdad and across all provinces, unemployed graduates have taken to the streets again and again to demand hiring and concrete answers after years of fruitless searching. Sit-ins outside ministries and provincial headquarters have become a fixture of public life.

Read more: As protests multiply, Iraqis ask whether the street still moves the state

The grievance was central to the 2019 Tishreen protests, when thousands named unemployment, corruption, and collapsing services as the roots of their anger. It did not end there. Graduate demonstrations have continued through 2025 and 2026, each new cohort feeding a labor market where openings stay far below demand.

Read more: Iraq's protests after Tishreen: A system that learned how to contain the street

The Missing Engine

Government after government has cast private-sector growth as the long-term fix. For most economists, the sector is nowhere near ready to play that part: too small, too dependent on public money, too underdeveloped to absorb the annual influx. The IMF's 2025 report reached the same conclusion, warning that limited diversification has left Iraq leaning on oil revenue and public jobs.

The dependence is the core weakness. Many Iraqi businesses live on government contracts and state spending, which caps their ability to grow on their own and create durable jobs. Mohammed al-Najjar, executive director of the Iraq Development Fund, credited private companies with adding jobs but tied much of that growth to state-funded projects. "The private sector's ability to generate more jobs will remain limited unless legislative reforms allow businesses to operate more independently," he told Shafaq News.

The government says it recognizes the constraint. Its "Iraq 2050" vision aims to cut reliance on oil and enlarge the private sector's role, while the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has widened vocational training and pushed to create a Higher Council for Training to align education with labor-market needs. But training alone will not clear the backlog, al-Najjar cautioned, unless Iraq builds the industries and firms to employ the newly trained. "Without broader economic diversification, stronger private-sector growth, and reforms that create space for investment and job creation, Iraq's graduate boom will continue to outpace the country's ability to provide employment," he said.

Former deputy head of parliament's Investment Committee Suzan Mansour offered a related critique: Iraq's investment has too often flowed into housing rather than the productive industries that strengthen the economy and create work. She urged the National Investment Commission to redirect capital toward projects that raise output and generate jobs, noting that Iraq still imports much of its food and consumer goods even as farmers contend with rising costs and poor access to supplies and markets. Expanding production, she argued, would both employ young workers and loosen the country's dependence on imports.

Read more: The rentier trap: Iraq's existential reform race

Stalled Potential

Iraq has landed several major energy and infrastructure deals in recent years, but a string of high-profile projects has been delayed, suspended, or abandoned, and with each one, al-Saadi noted, go the factories never built and the jobs never created for a workforce that expands regardless.

Two flagship failures illustrate the pattern. In February 2024, the Ministry of Industry and Minerals disclosed that Shell had pulled out of the Nibras petrochemicals project in Basra, envisioned as one of the largest such complexes in the Middle East and a route to higher-value industry beyond crude exports; it was projected to produce some 1.8 million metric tons a year. The setbacks reach beyond energy: South Korea's Hanwha Engineering & Construction withdrew from the Bismayah residential city project in 2020, returning only after renegotiating financing and implementation terms with Baghdad.

Read more: Deficit soars, projects freeze: Iraq heads into 2026 with no budget

For now, the issue is unforgiving: each year's preparation ends, for thousands, in a search for where it fits in an economy still looking for its balance. The reforms that would change that- diversification, private-sector independence, investment in production- have appeared in successive government plans for a decade. What remains unclear is whether a political class that has built its influence on the current arrangement has any real incentive to dismantle it.

Written and Edited by Shafaq News Staff.