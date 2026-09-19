Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said on Saturday that the group would continue its “resistance” against Israel, while acknowledging that there was no military parity between the two sides.

In a speech, Qassem said “resistance in its various forms” remained the way to confront Israel and restore rights, reiterating that the Palestinian cause remained a central issue. He noted that Hezbollah had achieved significant gains in “liberation” in 2000 and 2006.

“We fought two major wars in 2024 and 2026, and we remain in a state of war and confrontation with the Israeli enemy,” he said.

“We directly experienced the option of resistance in Lebanon and found that this choice liberates the land and the people,” he said.

Qassem’s remarks come as Hezbollah faces renewed pressure over its weapons following another round of war with Israel this year. Fighting resumed in March after the wider US-Israeli conflict with Iran began, prompting an Israeli offensive that drove hundreds of thousands from southern Lebanon.

Under a US-brokered framework reached in June, Israeli forces are to withdraw gradually from southern Lebanon as the Lebanese army deploys and Hezbollah is disarmed. Implementation has stalled, however, with Hezbollah refusing full disarmament while Israeli troops remain on Lebanese territory. Israel, meanwhile, says it will not complete its withdrawal until Hezbollah relinquishes its weapons.

Read more: South Lebanon framework