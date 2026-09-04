Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday called the military’s takeover of Ali Al-Taher hill in southern Lebanon “a key step” toward consolidating Israel’s presence in the area, vowing that troops would remain until Hezbollah “is fully disarmed.”

“Israel will not withdraw from the security zone in Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed throughout Lebanon and the threats to the residents of the Galilee are removed,” Katz said in a statement.

He said securing Ali Al-Taher completed a phase in establishing a security zone in southern Lebanon, citing intelligence indicating Hezbollah command-and-control tunnels beneath the site, which he identified as a major defensive position overlooking Nabatieh.

On Thursday, the Israeli military said it had established operational control “above and below” the ridge after clearing two underground routes linked to Hezbollah. Troops had spent several weeks operating there, killing fighters and forcing others to withdraw before redeploying to defensive positions, according to its account.

Hezbollah has not commented on the claims.

About Ali Al-Taher

Ali Al-Taher lies north of the Litani River between Kfar Tibnit and Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, about 15 kilometers from the southern border. Rising roughly 600 meters above sea level, the strategic high ground overlooks Nabatieh, Iqlim Al-Tuffah, Jabal Al-Rayhan, and surrounding areas.

Israel held the ridge during its occupation of southern Lebanon, which ended in 2000. Its troops returned to nearby high ground after the current war began on March 2, 2026, with Ali Al-Taher subsequently becoming a major focus of operations.

Reuters reported on Thursday, citing Lebanese security sources, that Hezbollah was believed to have built an underground command center and weapons stores inside the ridge. The group has neither confirmed nor denied the report.

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