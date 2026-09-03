Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military on Thursday claimed it had achieved operational control “above and below” Ali Al-Taher hill in southern Lebanon after clearing two underground routes it attributed to Hezbollah.

The military said it had operated in the area in recent weeks, killing some fighters and forcing others to leave, while work was still underway to “neutralize” the underground infrastructure before forces redeploy defensively. It added that command rooms, weapons rooms, generator rooms, living quarters, showers, and a kitchen were found inside the network, which is “strategic infrastructure built over two decades” and funded and planned by Iran.

Hezbollah has yet to comment on the Israeli announcement.

جيش الدفاع استكمل تطهير البنى التحتية تحت الأرض التابعة لحزب الله في مرتفعات علي الطاهر ويعمل على تحييدها🔸عملت قوات الفرقة 36 خلال الفترة الأخيرة على تطهير مسارين تحت الأرض في منطقة مرتفعات علي الطاهر الواقعة ضمن المنطقة الأمنية. وحققت القوات سيطرة عملياتية على منطقة المرتفعات… pic.twitter.com/LtZUR6CqxX — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) September 3, 2026

Earlier today, Israeli aircraft carried out two strikes on the hill near Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

About Ali Al-Taher

Ali Al-Taher hill lies north of the Litani River between Kfar Tibnit and Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, about 15 kilometers from the southern border. Rising roughly 600 meters above sea level, it overlooks Nabatieh, Iqlim Al-Tuffah, Jabal Al-Rayhan, and surrounding areas.

Israel held the ridge during its occupation of southern Lebanon, which ended in 2000. After the current war began on March 2, 2026, Israeli forces captured nearby high ground and later identified Ali Al-Taher as one of their main operational focuses.

Reuters reported earlier today, citing Lebanese security sources, that Hezbollah was believed to have built an underground command center and weapons stores inside Ali Al-Taher –claims the group has yet to confirm or deny.