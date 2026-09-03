Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Thursday directed every province across the country to establish a new modern city covering 10,000 to 15,000 dunams.

Provincial investment commissions will receive investment loans to finance infrastructure and have one week to submit plans covering designs, requirements, and implementation needs. A specialized committee will develop execution mechanisms for the project.

The Finance Ministry was instructed to expedite the subdivision and allocation of land, while each city is expected to reflect its province’s history, heritage, and local character.

Iraq is already pursuing 16 new residential city projects, while official estimates put the country’s housing shortage at about 2.5 million to 3 million units. A separate government initiative to provide one million residential land plots will open for online applications in October, with 216,000 serviced plots prepared so far in six provinces.

1 Iraqi dunam = 2,500 m²

Read more: Iraq’s deepening housing crisis