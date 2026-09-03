Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces launched a large-scale operation on Thursday in Altun Kupri, north of Kirkuk province, to track down the attackers behind an armed assault on a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) checkpoint that killed one PMF member and wounded another.

The operation is focused on the area around Altun Kupri, including farmland and side roads believed to have been used by the attackers after the assault.

Army, federal and local police units, along with PMF forces, are taking part in the operation, with additional checkpoints set up to screen vehicles and people entering and leaving the area.

Security forces are also gathering intelligence to identify the attackers and determine who was responsible for the assault, while searches in the area continue.

Earlier, a security source told Shafaq News that a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) member was killed and another wounded when gunmen attacked a PMF position in Altun Kupri, northwest of Kirkuk.