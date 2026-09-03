Shafaq News

Europe’s five major leagues closed their summer transfer windows after Premier League clubs spent a record $4.67 billion, while Portugal and Turkiye remain open through September 4.

FIFA said international transfer fees in men’s football reached a record $9.89 billion between June 1 and September 2, with English clubs accounting for $3.02 billion.

Premier League: City, Chelsea Drive Market

Manchester City signed Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for a reported $169.08 million and Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for $153 million.

Chelsea paid a reported $158 million for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, Liverpool signed Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain in a package worth about $162 million, and Tottenham broke their club record for Sandro Tonali.

LaLiga: Madrid, Barcelona Lead Spending

Real Madrid signed Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig for a record $144.3 million plus add-ons, one of the summer’s biggest deals.

Barcelona paid a reported $88.56 million for Rodri from Manchester City and also added Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Joao Cancelo, Dominik Livakovic, and Gabriel Jesus. Atletico Madrid signed Lee Kang-in from PSG and Jonathan David on loan from Juventus.

Serie A: Milan Breaks Club Record

AC Milan made Goncalo Ramos their most expensive signing, paying a reported fee of more than $80 million to bring the Portugal striker from PSG.

Inter added England internationals John Stones and Curtis Jones, with Jones joining from Liverpool for a reported $40.89 million.

Bundesliga: Bayern Lands Saibari

Bayern Munich signed Morocco forward Ismael Saibari from PSV for a reported fee of up to $63 million and added Germany defender Nathaniel Brown.

Borussia Dortmund brought in Konstantinos Karetsas and Giannis Konstantelias, while RB Leipzig re-signed Christopher Nkunku on loan from AC Milan.

Ligue 1: PSG Reshapes Attack

PSG sold Barcola to Liverpool before signing Ferran Torres from Barcelona for a reported $57.83 million and Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco for about $57.6 million.

Marseille sold Mason Greenwood to Fenerbahce for a reported $44.5 million, while Lille lost Matias Fernandez-Pardo to Newcastle.

Primeira Liga: Portugal Still Open

Portugal’s window remains open until September 4, with Benfica, Porto, and Sporting still able to complete deals.

So far, Benfica signed Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich and took Claudio Echeverri on loan from Manchester City. Sporting added Sergi Altimira and Rodrigo Zalazar, while Porto signed Santiago Gimenez on loan from AC Milan.

Super Lig: Salah, Leao Headline Turkiye Moves

Turkiye also remains open after attracting several major names.

Galatasaray signed Rafael Leao from AC Milan, Fenerbahce added Greenwood and Romelu Lukaku, Trabzonspor brought in Mohamed Salah and Fabinho on free transfers, and Besiktas signed Dusan Vlahovic and Leandro Trossard.