ISIS attacks PMF in Tuz Khurmatu, one casualty reported

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a security source reported that ISIS militants attacked the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the Tuz Khurmatu district of Kirkuk Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "ISIS elements targeted a security checkpoint in Tuz Khurmatu, resulting in one PMF member being killed."

Further details about the incident were not provided.

Despite its defeat in 2017, ISIS remains a significant threat in Iraq. The group has adapted its tactics by operating in small, elusive squads that target security forces and navigate remote, rugged terrain.

This has made it increasingly difficult for Iraqi security forces to conduct effective search and clearance operations.

Last July, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that ISIS attacks in Iraq and Syria are projected to double in 2024 compared to the previous year, signaling a potential rebuilding of the group's capabilities.

CENTCOM noted that ISIS claimed responsibility for 153 attacks in both countries during the first half of 2024, compared to 121 attacks throughout 2023.

"The increase in attacks indicates ISIS is attempting to reconstitute following several years of decreased capability," CENTCOM said in a statement.