Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes, artillery fire, demolitions, and ground incursions across several parts of southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

In the Tyre district, artillery shelled Al-Mansouri as a Merkava tank and D9 bulldozer entered the town. Military vehicles moved explosive-laden containers toward the area, while forces demolished homes and infrastructure between Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun using barrels packed with explosives. An Israeli drone also dropped two sound bombs on the Al-Azziyeh-Al-Mansouri road, while drones flew over the Tyre area.

In Bint Jbeil, Israeli forces carried out explosions in Hadatha and Wadi Baraachit, while aircraft struck Nabatiyeh’s Ali Al-Taher hill twice. Explosions were also reported in Kfar Tibnit and Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah.

Another Israeli force entered Halta Farm in Hasbaya district, surrounded several homes, and prevented some residents from leaving, NNA added.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said reconstruction of the south remained the state’s responsibility but could not proceed while Israeli forces continued to occupy Lebanese territory.

Lebanon also received a detainee released by Israel through the International Committee of the Red Cross on Thursday, while four others were expected to be freed under ongoing US-backed negotiations.