US envoy warns Lebanon over delays in disarming Hezbollah
2025-07-27T14:07:30+00:00

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Saturday, the US Special Envoy to Lebanon, Tom Barrack, warned that failure to enforce decision to restrict arms to the state could extend Lebanon’s political and security paralysis.

In a post on X, Barrack underscored that “the credibility of Lebanon’s government rests on its ability to match principle with practice,” referencing repeated statements by Lebanese leaders asserting that the state must hold “a monopoly on arms.”

During his latest visit to Lebanon, the US envoy stated that the process for addressing Hezbollah’s armament includes clear deadlines, one of which is set for August 1.

