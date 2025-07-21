US Envoy: Hezbollah’s disarmament is a Lebanese decision

Shafaq News – Beirut

US Special Envoy Tom Barrack said Monday that Washington cannot guarantee Israeli restraint, reaffirming that the question of Hezbollah’s weapons must be resolved solely by the Lebanese themselves.

Speaking at the Grand Serail during his second visit to Beirut in two weeks, Barrack emphasized Washington’s support for Lebanon’s stability, while acknowledging the limits of US influence. “We have no guarantees, and we cannot force Israel to do anything,” he said in response to questions about Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon.

Although the United States continues to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, Barrack stressed that disarmament is “a purely Lebanese matter.”

Barrack also expressed support for the Lebanese government’s reform agenda, confirming that sanctions on local officials are not currently under consideration. “Our focus remains on supporting the reform path,” he said, describing recent steps taken by the government as “significant.”

The envoy met with President Joseph Aoun, who presented a formal memorandum outlining Lebanon’s commitments since the November 27, 2024, ceasefire — including pledges in the presidential oath and the cabinet’s policy statement — aimed at reactivating the political process and reinforcing stability.

الرئيس عون استقبل الموفد الأميركي توماس باراك، وسلّمه باسم الدولة اللبنانية، مشروع المذكرة الشاملة لتطبيق ما تعهّد به لبنان، منذ إعلان 27 تشرين الثاني 2024، حتى البيان الوزاري للحكومة اللبنانية، مروراً خصوصاً بخطاب القسم لرئيس الجمهورية — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) July 21, 2025

During a prior visit, Barrack — who also serves as the US Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Turkiye — expressed satisfaction with Beirut’s initial response to a US plan addressing Hezbollah’s disarmament. However, he stressed that Lebanon must not be sidelined amid sweeping regional changes.

Barrack’s latest trip comes as Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem warned of an “existential threat” to Lebanon and firmly rejected any handover of weapons to Israel. “Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand. We will never surrender, and Israel will not take our weapons,” he stated.