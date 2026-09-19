Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi directed the Finance Ministry on Saturday to provide funding for medicines, medical devices and other supplies for children with diabetes.

Al-Zaidi issued the directive during a meeting with children from the Children with Diabetes Care Association and their families, attended by the health minister, noting “the government’s commitment to providing them with the best possible healthcare and treatment and enabling them to continue their lives, education, and activities normally.”

Lina Samir Faiq, director of the association, outlined the children’s medical needs during the meeting and thanked the prime minister for his directives.

Read more: Diabetes in Iraq: A mounting public-health crisis