Shafaq News- Nagoya

The Asian Games officially opened on Saturday in the Japanese city of Nagoya, launching 16 days of competition, though the ceremony was largely symbolic, as several events had already begun before it took place.

The Games are bringing together at least 11,000 athletes.

Iraq is taking part with a delegation of 14 athletes competing in seven sports: athletics, boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, rowing, jiu-jitsu, and teqball.

Given the packed schedule, basketball competitions started on September 10, more than a week before the opening, with the men's semifinal matches held on Friday, just one day ahead of the official ceremony.

Football competitions also began shortly before the opening. The matches at the Summer Olympics typically begin a few days before the opening ceremony, but with the Asian Games' dense competition schedule, some events this year started even earlier.

China won 201 gold medals at the previous edition, followed by Japan with 52 and South Korea with 42, and the same ranking is expected to repeat this time. Among the dignitaries attending were Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, along with Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, president of the Olympic Council of Asia, who was elected to the position earlier this year.