Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) toward Riyadh on Saturday,Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said.

The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted the missile before it reached the capital, Al-Maliki said, accusing the Houthis of deliberately and systematically targeting civilians and civilian objects in Riyadh, which is home to more than eight million people.

pic.twitter.com/kcugpXBVFY — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) September 19, 2026

Al-Maliki said Saudi air defenses had also thwarted attempted Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian objects in Baish, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu.

Earlier on Saturday, Ansarallah said it had targeted Riyadh and Yanbu with a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.