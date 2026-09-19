Shafaq News- Seville

Raphinha scored a hat-trick as Barcelona came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-1 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Saturday, extending their perfect start to the LaLiga season to seven matches.

Sevilla took the lead in the 19th minute when Youssouf Fofana headed in Felix Correia’s cross, but Barcelona responded three minutes later as Raphinha cut inside the area and finished across goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos.

The Brazilian completed the turnaround early in the second half, heading in Lamine Yamal’s cross in the 52nd minute before adding his third to seal the victory.

Yamal had nearly opened the scoring earlier, forcing Vlachodimos into a touch that sent his shot against the post, while Sevilla threatened before halftime as Barcelona were forced to work through periods of sustained home pressure.

The win leaves Hansi Flick’s side with 21 points from seven league matches after beginning the campaign with six consecutive victories and scoring 28 goals before Saturday’s game.

Raphinha entered the match as LaLiga’s leading scorer with nine goals from six appearances and had scored a hat-trick in Barcelona’s 7-2 win over Racing Santander on Wednesday. His first goal against Sevilla took him into double figures for the league campaign.

Barcelona have also won their opening Champions League fixture, giving them eight victories from eight competitive matches this season.