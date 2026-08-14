Sporting demand $92M for Barcelona target Luis Suarez

Shafaq News- Barcelona

Barcelona are considering Sporting CP striker Luis Suárez as one of their main alternatives if a move for Julián Álvarez fails, but the Portuguese club’s roughly $92.5 million release clause is complicating the pursuit.

Cadena SER reported on Friday that Álvarez remains sporting director Deco’s first choice, while Suárez has gained ground among three or four fallback options. Barcelona have contacted the Colombian forward’s representatives but have not opened formal talks with Sporting.

Sporting do not want to sell the 28-year-old this summer and are directing interested clubs toward his release clause.

🚨🟢⚪️ Sporting make clear they have no plans to sell Luis Suárez this summer, seen as key player.Sporting have been pointing at €80m release clause to every club interested this summer, since June — when also Fenerbahçe presidential candidate tried to sign him. pic.twitter.com/lLnxmbuFl3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2026

Suárez scored 28 goals in 32 Portuguese league matches last season and 38 in all competitions, including five in the Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano first reported Barcelona’s interest, while Jijantes said head coach Hansi Flick had approved a potential move if the Álvarez pursuit does not progress. Barcelona are also assessing striker options as Ferran Torres could leave the club.