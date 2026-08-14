US ‘urges’ Netanyahu to denounce Qusra settler siege

Shafaq News- Middle East

The White House is “pressing” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to publicly condemn a nearly week-long siege by Jewish settlers on Palestinian homes in Qusra in the West Bank after learning that a Palestinian-American home was among those targeted, US and Israeli officials told Reuters on Friday.

According to the United Nations, settlers cut off water and electricity and blocked access to three homes, trapping about 15 Palestinians, including at least two children, while Palestinian media reported earlier today that the attackers erected another tent near the homes.

The Israeli military claimed that troops were deployed in Qusra to protect residents and maintain security and that disciplinary action was being taken against personnel shown earlier in the week praying with settlers at the encampment.

Netanyahu has yet to publicly comment on the siege.

Read more: West Bank raids detain seven, hold 30 Palestinians