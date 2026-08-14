PM Al-Zaidi puts border corruption at top of government agenda

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Fighting corruption at Iraq’s border crossings will be a top priority, with the government planning tougher measures, Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi said on Friday.

During a visit to the Border Ports Authority headquarters in Baghdad, Al-Zaidi noted that drug and medicine smuggling, attempts to evade regulatory authorities, and other forms of trafficking pose serious threats to Iraqi society, warning that those involved would face strict action.

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The prime minister called for border crossings to become self-financing, with taxes and customs duties deducted before financial transfers, and directed authorities to collect service fees to fund the rehabilitation and development of border facilities.

He also ordered authorities to accelerate the automation of border crossings and connect all facilities to an integrated electronic system. The PM asked for daily reports on operations and revenues and for Iraq to draw on international experience in border management.

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