Iraqi tanker crash kills three on Homs-Tartus road

Shafaq News- Homs

Three civilians, including two children, were killed and three others seriously injured on Friday when an Iraqi fuel tanker overturned and caught fire on the Homs-Tartus road in Syria.

According to a Shafaq News correspondent, the fire spread from the tanker to several civilian vehicles traveling nearby.

A witness traveling on the same road said he had seen tankers moving at high speed and overtaking dangerously before the crash.

Syrian authorities have begun procedures to determine the cause of the accident.