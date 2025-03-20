Gunmen kill father, 3 sons in Syria’s Homs

Shafaq News/ Unidentified gunmen killed a father and his three sons in front of their mother and sister in Syria's Homs province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Thursday.

In a statement, SOHR said the unidentified assailants fled the scene after carrying out the crime, which occurred in the Al-Idikhar neighborhood of Homs. The incident, described as a “horrific massacre,” has sparked fear and outrage among local residents.

Since the beginning of 2025, at least 390 people have been killed in targeted assassinations and retaliatory attacks across several Syrian provinces. The victims include 382 men, six women, and two children, SOHR revealed.

On Monday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Syria’s transitional government to investigate the killings of hundreds of civilians in Alawite-majority villages and hold those responsible accountable.