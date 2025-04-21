Post-Assad Syria: Villages disarm in Homs

Shafaq News/ Residents of three villages in Syria’s Homs province have fully surrendered their weapons to the state, authorities said on Monday.

According to the Homs province channel on Telegram, locals from al-Jamiliyya, al-Mazhariyya, and al-Aour in southeastern rural Homs “completely handed over their weapons to the Syrian state” as part of coordinated efforts with the government.

This follows efforts by the new Syrian administration to “stabilize the country” following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad. Since then, authorities have opened reconciliation centers to disarm loyalists of the former regime, though some have resisted, triggering clashes in multiple provinces.

Officials say they are also pursuing remnants of the deposed government accused of destabilizing areas under state control. On December 8, 2024, Syrian factions captured Damascus after securing other major cities, ending 61 years of Baath Party rule and more than five decades of al-Assad family dominance.