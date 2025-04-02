Israel's escalating campaign: New wave of strikes hits Syria

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on multiple sites across Syria late Wednesday, hitting the Scientific Research Center in Damascus' Barzeh district, according to Syrian and Israeli media.

Medical sources told the state-run SANA news agency that several people were wounded in the attack. Explosions were also reported at Hama Military Airport, while Israeli strikes targeted areas near the airport and the vicinity of T4 Military Airbase in eastern Homs countryside.

The Israeli military has not commented on the strikes.

مراسل سانا بدمشق: غارة لطيران الاحتلال الإسرائيلي استهدفت محيط مبنى البحوث العلمية بحي مساكن برزة في دمشق.#سانا pic.twitter.com/75FBowhSXs — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@SanaAjel) April 2, 2025

The attack comes amid an escalation in Israeli operations in Syria following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024. Since then, Israel has intensified its military campaign, conducting more than 350 airstrikes aimed at missile depots, radar installations, and chemical weapons sites. Strikes have largely focused on Damascus, Homs, and Tartous, reportedly destroying over 70% of Syria’s military infrastructure, including aircraft and naval assets.

Israeli forces have also advanced into southern Syria, taking control of parts of the Golan Heights buffer zone. Israeli troops have also expanded to key positions, including Mount Hermon, where they are reportedly fortifying their presence for long-term control.