Kirkuk Sunni Endowment: No evidence of cemetery at housing site

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk’s Sunni Endowment said on Friday that an inspection found no evidence of a cemetery on land earmarked for a housing project in Rajibat village, rejecting residents’ claims that the site contains a burial ground more than 110 years old.

Salim Wali Majeed, head of the Endowment’s Kirkuk office, told Shafaq News that a specialized committee found no graves, markers, or other signs of burial at the site, while official records contained no indication that the disputed plot had ever been registered as a cemetery.

Residents of Rajibat, south of Kirkuk, had objected to the planned residential development because the land contains an old local cemetery. The dispute prompted the Kirkuk Investment Commission to refer the matter to the Sunni Endowment for verification.