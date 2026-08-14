Al-Anbar promotes 90,000 km2 for investment

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq’s western desert in Al-Anbar spans about 90,000 square kilometers and offers investment opportunities across agriculture, livestock, minerals, and energy, the Al-Rutba district head told Shafaq News on Friday.

Most of the western desert lies within Al-Rutba district and contains several dams, including Horan Dam, with a storage capacity of about 38 million cubic meters, and the Wadi Al-Masad Dam, currently under construction with a planned capacity of seven million cubic meters. The area also has other dams, with additional projects included in the Water Resources Ministry’s plans, while groundwater provides an additional resource through wells reaching depths of 120 to 200 meters, some of which are suitable for agricultural use.

Agriculture and livestock represent some of the area's main investment opportunities, with vast natural grazing lands capable of supporting hundreds of thousands of livestock. Al-Rutba and the western desert currently supply Al-Anbar and other Iraqi provinces with about 1,400 sheep per day for slaughter, in addition to other livestock products.

The western desert also contains minerals used in several industries, including silica and phosphate, which could support manufacturing projects. Investors have submitted applications for agricultural projects, while several companies hold investment contracts.

According to Al-Dulaimi, the Al-Sakkar field, which stretches toward Saad Air Base and Al-Qaim, is a promising site included in the Oil Ministry’s future development plans. The local administration is promoting further investment opportunities following improved security and growing commercial activity after the reopening of the Al-Waleed and Trebil border crossings.

“A 24-hour electricity supply through the Jordanian interconnection, along with improved security on the highway and safer movement of vehicles and trucks, has also supported commercial and investment activity.”

Read more: Al-Anbar opens for business: Gas draws new investment