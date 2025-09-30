Saudi investment talks gain ground in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Al-Anbar will open its vast resources to Saudi, Arab, and foreign investors, the provincial council declared on Tuesday, stressing that its decisions are binding within the province and not subject to Baghdad’s authority.

Iraq’s largest province,Al-Anbar, holds broad potential for agriculture, industry, and energy. Its fertile plains support large-scale farming and livestock projects, while food processing and poultry industries add value to production. The province also contains major oil and gas reserves and about 9.5 billion tons of phosphate, positioning it as a hub for energy, fertilizer, and chemical industries. In addition, its cultural and natural sites offer prospects for eco-tourism.

Council member Adnan al-Kubaisi told Shafaq News that past Saudi investment plans had been obstructed, but circumstances have now changed. “There were some measures taken for a period due to political purposes, but today there are no concerns on this matter. Our position is clear in support of one united Iraq, and the issue is not on our agenda.”

According to Political Researcher Muhannad al-Rawi, Saudi Arabia is seeking to conclude an economic agreement covering agricultural, livestock, poultry, and fish farming projects, particularly in Iraq’s western and southwestern lands. These areas are vast and require major investment, he explained, adding that Saudi projects aim to meet local needs and strengthen export capacity.

Economic expert Taha al-Janabi observed that investment in vital sectors such as agriculture and industry reduces reliance on imports, positively impacting national economic stability.