Where is former Real Madrid star Marco Asensio?

Shafaq News- Istanbul

Marco Asensio has rebuilt his career at Fenerbahçe after leaving Real Madrid in 2023 and struggling for a sustained role at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 30-year-old remains a regular starter for the Turkish club and has featured throughout their Champions League qualifying campaign, helping Fenerbahçe beat Sturm Graz 3-0 on aggregate to set up a playoff against Lyon.

Real Madrid Success

Asensio made 286 appearances and scored 61 goals for Real Madrid between 2016 and 2023, winning 17 trophies, including three Champions League titles and three LaLiga championships.

He scored on his competitive debut in the 2016 UEFA Super Cup and later netted in the 2017 Champions League final win over Juventus before leaving on a free transfer when his contract expired.

PSG Struggles to Aston Villa Loan

Asensio joined PSG in 2023 and recorded seven goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances, but his playing time declined during his second season.

Aston Villa signed him on loan in February 2025 after Reuters reported he had played only 18 minutes across PSG’s previous eight Ligue 1 matches. He went on to score eight goals and provide one assist in 21 appearances for Unai Emery’s side.

Fenerbahçe Revival

Fenerbahçe signed Asensio permanently in September 2025 on a three-year contract with an option for another season. He quickly regained a prominent attacking role, reaching 13 goals and 14 assists in 37 matches by April 2026 before a left-knee ligament strain interrupted his season.

Asensio remained outside Spain’s national team and was not recalled before the 2026 World Cup, but his club role has remained secure.

Asensio started both legs against Sturm Graz and contributed an assist in the first match as Fenerbahçe advanced to face Lyon for a place in the Champions League league phase. The Turkish club have also strengthened around him with high-profile summer additions including Mason Greenwood, Nathan Aké, Vedat Muriqi and Romelu Lukaku.