Yan Diomande: Real Madrid’s $136M target

Shafaq News- Madrid

Real Madrid are closing in on RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande in a deal reportedly valued near $136 million, capping a rapid rise from academy football in Florida to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 19-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms with Madrid, while negotiations continue over the guaranteed fee, add-ons, and a possible sell-on clause. Neither club has announced an agreement, and Diomande returned to Leipzig training on Monday.

From Florida Academy to Bundesliga Star

Born in Abidjan in 2006, Diomande moved to the United States at a young age and developed at DME Academy in Florida before joining Leganes.

He made his senior debut against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in early 2025 and scored twice in 10 La Liga appearances. Leipzig then activated his approximately $23 million release clause that summer.

Diomande transformed his value during his first season in Germany, recording 12 goals and eight assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances, winning the league’s Rookie of the Season award, and becoming its second-youngest hat-trick scorer.

He carried that form into the 2026 World Cup, helping Ivory Coast reach the Round of 32 while producing one assist and ranking among the tournament’s most productive young dribblers and creators.

Why Real Madrid Want Diomande

Diomande can play on either wing, accelerate past defenders, carry the ball over distance, and attack with both feet.

Leipzig officials and former coach Ole Werner have also highlighted his defensive work, counter-pressing, and willingness to recover possession, giving him value beyond one-on-one attacking situations.

Former Leganes general manager Martin Ortega compared his dribbling ability with Lamine Yamal and his two-footed play with Ousmane Dembele, while stopping short of equating their overall level.

“He made his debut at the Bernabeu at 18 years old and his legs didn’t shake,” Ortega told Radio Marca. “He has more than enough quality to succeed there.”

What About Vinicius Junior?

Diomande’s expected arrival has raised questions over Vinicius Junior, whose Real Madrid contract has entered its final year.

GOAL analyst Krishan Davis argued that a $136 million investment in another winger would increase uncertainty around Vinicius, particularly while renewal talks remain unresolved. A “younger, lower-paid replacement” could reduce Madrid’s long-term salary costs, although Arsenal’s reported interest in the Brazilian remains preliminary.

Diomande would not necessarily replace Vinicius directly. The Ivory Coast international can operate from either side and could give Madrid more width on the right while rotating with Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe.