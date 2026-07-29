200+ trafficking cases reach Iraqi courts in June

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi courts registered 209 human-trafficking cases in June, with the Basra Court of Appeal presidency accounting for 87, or nearly 42% of the total, the Supreme Judicial Council reported on Wednesday.

The Karkh Court of Appeal presidency recorded 22 cases and Dhi Qar 20, while Najaf and Al-Muthanna registered none.

The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights previously reported that authorities detained 5,107 people in human-trafficking investigations during 2025, while 385 victims were formally identified.

The Council also reported 18 suicide cases, including five in Nineveh, four in Wasit, three each in Basra and Dhi Qar, and one apiece in Kirkuk, Maysan, and Al-Diwaniya (Al-Qadisiyah). The Interior Ministry earlier recorded 617 suicides in the first half of 2026 alone.