Saudi-US strikes leave 16 PMF casualties in Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News- Kirkuk/ Nineveh

Ten Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) members were killed and six wounded in airstrikes on two facilities in Bartella, east of Mosul, part of the PMF’s preliminary nationwide toll of 20 dead and 32 injured.

The command stated that the strikes targeted the Fourth Regiment headquarters of the PMF’s 30th Brigade and its Anti-Armor Directorate.

In Amerli, eastern Saladin province, District Mayor Maytham Nouri told Shafaq News that strikes hit a PMF headquarters, a civilian house, and a hall used for Husseini religious ceremonies. No casualties were recorded.

Another strike targeted the Abu Muntadhar Al-Muhammadawi camp in Diyala province, although no immediate casualty or damage figures were released.

Earlier today, the PMF said the Saudi-US attacks targeted its facilities in Baghdad, Wasit, Nineveh, Basra, Kirkuk, Karbala, and Diyala.