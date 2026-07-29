US sanctions 18 ‘Iran-linked’ vessels, entities

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The United States on Wednesday added eight tankers and 10 Iran-linked entities to its sanctions list, the US Treasury Department announced.

The entities, registered in Iran, Hong Kong, and the Marshall Islands, operate in shipping, vessel management, freight, and maritime insurance. The designations block property held in the United States or controlled by US persons and generally prohibit transactions involving those sanctioned.

Iran did not immediately comment on the new sanctions, but Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has previously called US restrictions on Iranian oil trade “illegal,” accusing Washington of obstructing Tehran’s legitimate commerce with its economic partners.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump also vowed a forceful response after Iran launched missiles at US forces in Jordan, and warned that Washington was prepared for “strong military action” if diplomacy with Tehran failed.