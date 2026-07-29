Baghdad grants 250,000 sqm for new Iraq football complex

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad’s Provincial Council allocated 250,000 square meters of land for a new Iraqi Football Association headquarters and youth development complex, the federation announced on Wednesday.

The planned site will include administrative facilities and pitches for youth teams, bringing the federation’s management, technical work, talent development, and age-group preparation into one complex.

The IFA has not disclosed the location, cost, funding source, final design, number of pitches, contractor, or construction timetable.