GCC backs Saudi Arabia after deadly strikes in Iraq

Shafaq News- Riyadh

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Wednesday reaffirmed its full support for Saudi Arabia, backing all measures the Kingdom takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, hours after deadly US-Saudi airstrikes targeted the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq.

In a statement, the GCC condemned alleged attacks on Saudi Arabia by Iran-aligned armed groups operating from Iraq, calling them a violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and a threat to regional security and stability.

Earlier today, US-Saudi airstrikes targeted PMF headquarters in Baghdad, Wasit, Nineveh, Basra, Kirkuk, Karbala, and Diyala, killing, according to the Popular Mobilization Forces figures, at least 20 of its members and wounding 32 others.

Saudi Arabia had earlier accused the same groups of attacking oil facilities inside the Kingdom. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, denied responsibility. Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi subsequently ordered security authorities to investigate both incidents, with the findings yet to be announced.