CF leaders call government action after US-Saudi strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Leaders of Iraq's Coordination Framework, on Wednesday, condemned the US-Saudi strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites in Iraq that killed 20 members and injured 32 others in seven provinces.

Former PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, head of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, considered the strikes “a breach of the principle of Islamic fraternity, and a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.” He questioned the timing of the strikes, saying they came after the Iraqi government had formed investigative committees to examine claims that drones had been launched from Iraqi territory toward Saudi oil facilities. That step, he said, showed Iraq was addressing the matter through legal and institutional channels rather than military escalation.

Al-Sudani said Iraq retained its legitimate rights under international law, including the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. “Any threat to Iraq's security and stability was unacceptable and cannot be met with silence."

Hadi al-Amiri, secretary-general of the Badr Organization, an Iran-aligned Shia political party and armed faction within the PMF, condemned the strikes as an assault on Iraqi sovereignty and demanded that the government take a firm and decisive stance.