Drone targets Iranian Kurdish Opposition headquarters north of Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone targeted a camp belonging to the Iranian Kurdish opposition Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in the Balisan Valley, north of Erbil, on Wednesday, a party official told Shafaq News.

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KDPI official Karim Parwezi said the camp had been evacuated earlier and was unoccupied at the time of the attack, adding that no casualties were reported.

The extent of material damage remains unclear.

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