Iran: US-Saudi strikes aim to expand West Asia conflict

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Wednesday condemned the joint US-Saudi strikes on multiple locations in Iraq, arguing they formed part of US and Israeli efforts to expand the war across West Asia.

The Foreign Ministry called the bombardment, which hit Iraqi state facilities, Arbaeen pilgrims' processions, and service stations, “a clear assault” on Iraq’s sovereignty. It also blamed the United States and “its accomplices in the region” for the “criminal, inhumane, and provocative” consequences of the operation.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia and US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the operation responded to drone attacks on US forces and Saudi energy facilities, which they attributed to Iran-linked factions operating from Iraqi territory. CENTCOM said that US and Saudi aircraft had struck weapons depots and logistics sites in eastern Iraq.

Abdullah Al-Numi, a member of the political bureau of Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah), disputed that account, telling Shafaq News his group —not Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)— had carried out the earlier attacks on Saudi Arabia. He noted that Ansarallah had publicly claimed responsibility for operations targeting the Saudi cities of Yanbu and Jizan, accusing Riyadh of blaming Iraqi factions for attacks they did not conduct.

Read more: Exclusive: Houthis claim Saudi attacks, offer PMF cooperation

The PMF said the strikes on its headquarters in seven provinces killed at least 20 members and wounded 32 others. Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi subsequently convened an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security to discuss the security developments. The government has yet to announce the meeting’s outcomes.