Israel blames Hezbollah for drone attack in South Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military on Wednesday accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire after the group allegedly targeted an Israeli engineering vehicle with an explosive drone in southern Lebanon.

The drone struck an engineering vehicle operating overnight in the Ali Taher Ridge area inside the “Security Zone,” leaving no soldiers injured, the military said, pledging to continue operations in the area to prevent attacks on its forces.

❌BLATANT CEASEFIRE VIOLATION: Hezbollah launched an explosive drone toward an IDF engineering vehicle in the area of Ali al-taher Ridge within the Security Zone.IDF soldiers continue to operate in the ridge area & will not allow terrorists in the area to advance or execute… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 29, 2026

Hezbollah had not commented on the allegation at the time of publication.

Israeli media, citing a security source, indicated that officials were weighing a response, identifying the vehicle as a D9 armored bulldozer that caught fire after the strike.

Lebanese media reported artillery shelling around Ali Taher Ridge and Nabatieh Al-Fawqa in Nabatieh District, bulldozing near Kfar Shouba in Hasbaya District, drone strikes on Yater in Bint Jbeil District, and explosions near Majdal Zoun in Tyre District, alongside reconnaissance flights over Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Israeli attacks between March 2 and July 28 have killed 4,333 people and wounded 12,236 others, including women and children, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far