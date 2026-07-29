Trump: US-Saudi strikes coordinated with Iraq

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that recent US-Saudi strikes on armed groups in Iraq were coordinated with the Iraqi government.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump called Iran-backed armed factions “a cancer on the world" and indicated he was “considering additional warnings” targeting Iranian allies and their ties to Tehran.

"We're going to beat the fuc*ing sh*t out of them," President Trump told Fox News after Iran launched a surprise attack against U.S. forces. "We'll be hitting them hard."The President says U.S. strikes overnight against Iran-backed militias in Iraq were coordinated with the… pic.twitter.com/AeLbEGFCFi — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) July 29, 2026

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia and US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation responded to drone attacks on US forces and Saudi energy facilities blamed on Iran-linked factions operating from Iraqi territory. CENTCOM added that US and Saudi aircraft struck weapons depots and logistics sites in eastern Iraq.

Abdullah Al-Numi, a member of the political bureau of Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah), rejected that account, telling Shafaq News his group, not Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-sanctioned umbrella of predominantly Shiite armed factions, had carried out the earlier attacks on Saudi Arabia. He noted that Ansarallah had publicly claimed responsibility for operations targeting Yanbu and Jizan, accusing Riyadh of blaming Iraqi factions for attacks they did not conduct.

Read more: Exclusive: Houthis claim Saudi attacks, offer PMF cooperation

The PMF reported that the strikes on its headquarters across seven provinces killed at least 20 members and wounded 32 others. Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi subsequently ordered an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security to assess the security situation. The government had not publicly condemned the strikes.