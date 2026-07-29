Iraqi PM orders emergency meeting after US-Saudi airstrikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Al-Zaidi ordered an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security on Wednesday following the airstrikes that struck the country earlier in the day.

According to a Security Media Cell statement, a detailed account of the meeting and the decisions taken will be released afterward.

Earlier today, CENTCOM and Saudi armed forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq “in response to more than 30 drone attacks that the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) alleged had been directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over the previous 72 hours,” and the targeting of Saudi energy infrastructure.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said that several of its official headquarters across the country came under "terrorist" attacks by US and Saudi forces. A security source told Shafaq News that explosions were reported in Basra, Karbala, Wasit, and the Nineveh Plain, killing at least four so far.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia accused the same parties of similar attacks on oil facilities. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, denied the accusation. Iraq’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi, directed at that time the competent security authorities to investigate the incident, with the findings yet to be announced.