Iran receives some Iraqis injured in Saudi-US strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Baghdad

A number of Iraqis wounded in Wednesday’s airstrikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites were transferred to Iran for treatment through the Khosravi border crossing, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

Iranian Red Crescent teams transported the wounded to a hospital in western Iran’s Kermanshah province, where preliminary examinations found all patients in “stable condition.”

Earlier today, the PMF said Saudi-US attacks targeted its facilities in Baghdad, Wasit, Nineveh, Basra, Kirkuk, Karbala, and Diyala, leaving at least 20 dead and 32 wounded in a preliminary toll. Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes as a “violation of Iraqi sovereignty.”