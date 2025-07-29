President Barzani, UN Representative condemn Kurdistan oil attacks

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with the UN Representative in Iraq Mohamed Al-Hassan to discuss the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and the recent wave of drone strikes that have hit the region.

According to a statement released by the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani stressed the importance of continued dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad, underscoring the importance of the Iraqi government to deliver financial entitlements.

He also noted that preventing drone attacks on the Kurdistan Region is essential to achieving peace and stability in the country.

For his part, the UN envoy expressed concern over the renewed drone attacks and reaffirmed the United Nations’ full support for the Erbil-Baghdad dialogue.

Earlier, in an interview with the Associated Press, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani described the drone attacks on Kurdistan’s oil facilities as a “terrorist act,” adding that the federal government is working with Kurdish authorities and the Global Coalition to identify and hold those responsible.