Iraq’s Federal Court throws out lawsuits on Kurdistan salaries

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two lawsuits concerning the disbursement of salaries in the Kurdistan Region, citing a lack of jurisdiction in both cases.

The first suit (No. 107) targeted Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Finance Minister Taif Sami, demanding a ruling to keep employee salaries in the Region insulated from political dispute and the current agreement between Baghdad and Erbil.

A second lawsuit (No. 104), also against Minister Sami, sought to compel the federal government to release monthly payments to public servants, retirees, families of martyrs, and recipients of social support—regardless of disagreements over the Budget Law or other related issues.