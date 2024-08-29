Delayed salaries in Kurdistan: a chronic issue affecting daily life

Shafaq News/ Employees in the Kurdistan Region have faced ongoing delays in monthly salaries for years. The crisis is rooted in financial issues, including the global drop in oil prices and the Kurdish financial burden from the fight against ISIS. Despite the Federal Court's acknowledgment of Baghdad's obligation to pay salaries regularly, problems with salary distribution persist, with some attributing these issues to political rather than financial factors, especially following the delay of July's salary for over 50 days.

The delay has become a chronic issue, impacting residents' daily lives. With many dependent on these salaries for basic needs, frequent delays have led to significant psychological and social problems.

Frustration, Depression

Ameer Mohammed, a social researcher, told Shafaq News Agency that the delays negatively impact employees' mental health. "The anxiety resulting from irregular salary payments increases stress levels, potentially leading to sleep disorders and heart diseases," he said.

Mohammed noted that the ongoing delays foster a sense of frustration and hopelessness about financial improvement, which can develop into depression, affecting job performance and social interactions further increasing social isolation.

Family Tensions

Hawras Ahmed, a social activist, pointed out that the financial pressures caused by salary delays result in tensions and conflicts within families, threatening their stability. She also warned that some individuals might turn to illegal measures to meet their financial needs, which could increase crime rates and negatively impact community security. "The general instability caused by salary delays could lead to heightened protests and demonstrations, reflecting the intensity of social conflicts within the community," Ahmed added.

Increased Debt

In response to the delays, employees increasingly resort to borrowing to cover basic needs, exacerbating their debt and adding social and economic pressure on themselves and their families. Reports and community investigations indicate that salary delays represent a deep psychological and social challenge, necessitating effective strategies to support individuals and ensure their stability.

Calls For Accountability

Karwan Yarwis, an Al-Sulaimaniyah MP, criticized Baghdad's decisions regarding the delay in salaries for Kurdistan Region employees. He blamed the federal finance ministry and the Kurdish government for the delays.

"I urge the Federal Court to take a firm stance on the non-implementation of its decisions," Yarwris said during a press conference.

He added that any delay in salaries, whether due to technical reasons or otherwise, should be the two ministries' responsibility.

Yawris noted that during a parliamentary finance committee meeting three weeks ago, the Iraqi finance minister assured that salaries for civil servants would be sent within two days, suggesting no issues with the payroll. However, he expressed surprise at the Iraqi finance ministry's decision to link July's salary payments to settlement procedures with the region. "Linking salary payments to such procedures is unconstitutional and inhumane and contradicts the Federal Court's decisions," Yawris said. He argued that disputes between Baghdad and Erbil should be resolved independently of employee salaries and warned that using regional employees' salaries as leverage is unconstitutional and illegal.