Salary payment crisis: confirmations and denials clash

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a member of Iraq's parliamentary finance committee, Ikhlas Al-Dulaimi, confirmed that delays in public sector salary payments are affecting all Iraqis, not just the Kurdistan Region.

In remarks made to reporters in Makhmour, Nineveh, Al-Dulaimi stated, "The salary issue affects all Iraqi Governorates, not just the Kurdistan Region, due to problems with providing financial liquidity."

She acknowledged that while salary payments are crucial and may experience slight delays, "partial payments for some ministries in the Kurdistan Region have already started today. Within less than a week, salaries for all governorates, including the Kurdistan Region, will be fully funded."

Al-Dulaimi projected that the salary payment delays would be resolved by next month, ensuring that all employees, including those in the Kurdistan Region, will receive their payments on time.

In response to rumors of a liquidity shortage impacting salary payments, the finance committee clarified that there is no significant issue with cash flow.

A Member of the committee, Jamal Kujar, told reporters, "Financial matters are under control, and the government is fully committed to ensuring timely salary payments without delay."

Kujar also refuted claims regarding the impact of oil price fluctuations on the national economy, stating that the government's ability to manage finances remains robust.

He emphasized, "Salaries have not been delayed so far and are being paid regularly before the end of each month, demonstrating the government's effective financial management."

Financial advisor Mazhar Mohammed Saleh echoed these sentiments, dismissing concerns about liquidity problems as unfounded.

Saleh said in a press statement, "Claims of worsening liquidity issues are personal opinions not based on the professional and technical realities of monetary policy and general liquidity management. The federal budget's cash flow remains stable due to strong oil and rising other revenues."