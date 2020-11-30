Kurdistan might distribute the employees’ salaries soon

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Monday that the salaries of employees will be distributed soon, noting that political auctions are behind the delay in sending Baghdad 320 billion dinars to the region.

Regional government spokesman Gotiar Adel said in a statement that Baghdad had to send an amount of 320 billion dinars to the region to distribute salaries according to the agreement concluded between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region.

Adel pointed out, "Erbil is waiting to receive the sum from Baghdad," adding, "if it is not sent, Erbil will soon start distributing the salaries of employees and retirees according to another mechanism and through internal imports."

Adel added that according to the agreement between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, the latter was scheduled to send a monthly amount of 320 billion dinars for the last three months of the current year 2020 until the beginning of the next year 2021.