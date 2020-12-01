The employees' salaries for the year 2021 are fully secured, Al-Kadhimi's advisor confirms

Shafaq News / The financial and economic advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mazhar Muhammad Saleh, denied on Tuesday that paying employees' salaries is subject to the council of Representatives vote on the 2021 Budget Law, stressing that salaries are fully secured.

On Monday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi directed to submit the Budget Law for 2021 to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers for scrutiny.

Saleh told Shafaq News agency, "In light of the exceptionally difficult circumstance that the country is going through, the parliament must intensify its efforts to pass the 2021 budget bill upon its arrival to the parliament during the next few days."

He added that the delay in the council of Representatives voting on the 2021 budget has nothing to do with the disbursement of employees' salaries, because the state's expenses are continuing and there is a financial plan for the year 2021, stressing that the salaries of employees for the year 2021 are fully secured.

A spokesman for the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Haidar Majeed, said in a statement that the directive was issued by Al-Kadhimi, instructing the Ministries of Finance and Planning to submit the Budget Law for 2021 to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

It is worth noting that the Iraqi parliament had approved on 11/12/2020 the internal and external borrowing law, to end the crisis of delayed payment of state employees' salaries that has been going on for nearly two months, as a result of the failure to approve the budget law and the financial crisis that interacted after the drop in oil prices due to COVID-19.