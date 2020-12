Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Oil and Energy Committee revealed that the salaries of employees working as contracts and wages in the Ministry of Electricity would be disbursed.

A member of the committee, Amjad Al-Oqabi, told Shafaq News agency, "the remaining months will be disbursed retroactively after voting on the budget law in Parliament."

Tens of thousands of contract holders and daily wages in the Ministry of Electricity have not received their salaries for months, amid protests that emerge from time to time.