KRG stresses payroll integrity and peaceful coexistence

Shafaq News / In a weekly session chaired by President Masrour Barzani, the Kurdistan Regional Government's cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to disbursing employees' salaries without entwining them in political disputes. The meeting also delved into the requisites for resuming Kurdish oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

During the session, the Head of the Coordination and Follow-up Department, Abdul Hakim Khusro, presented an update on the ongoing audit process of salary beneficiaries' records. This audit, conducted jointly by federal and regional financial oversight entities, began a week ago following an initiative by the high-level Kurdistan Regional Government delegation during their recent visit to Baghdad. The meeting emphasized the necessity for the federal government to secure and finance the region's salaries through official regional government institutions. It stressed that these salaries are financial entitlements that should not be tethered to political disputes or obligations.

Prime Minister Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Regional Government had transparently provided all necessary data about salary beneficiaries to relevant authorities in the federal government. This information is meticulously documented in an advanced biometric electronic system. The regional government committed to continued cooperation within the framework of constitutional boundaries and federal financial regulations, underscoring that this issue remains a constitutional and legal priority.

The cabinet's agenda also included discussions about the efforts and measures taken to resume oil exports from the region through the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Minister of Natural Resources, Kamal Mohammed Salih, provided updates on the agreement reached between the federal Ministry of Oil, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and producing companies regarding the associated costs. The government regarded this agreement as pivotal to the successful resumption of oil exports through the Ceyhan port, emphasizing its significance for the regional economy.

Additionally, Minister of Minority Affairs Aiden Maarouf reported on the general status of minority communities in the Kurdistan Region. The report included proposals and recommendations aimed at bolstering and promoting peaceful coexistence among religious and ethnic communities in the region while safeguarding their legitimate rights.

Prime Minister Barzani underscored, "Peaceful coexistence is a hallmark of Kurdistan's prosperity, a trait we cherish and take pride in. We are diligently working to protect and enhance this coexistence. Kurdistan has always been, and will remain, a haven of peace and security for various nationalities, religions, sects, and cultures. Kurdistan is our homeland, and we all live here in peace, love, and harmony."