KRG: March salaries depend on Baghdad funding

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Tuesday it is prepared to pay March salaries to public sector employees before Eid al-Fitr, if the required funding is received from the federal government in Baghdad.

“When the funding is provided, the KRG is fully ready to make the payments,” spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani said in a statement, clarifying that relations with Baghdad remain positive and that all technical issues related to salary disbursement "have been resolved."

“Unless new requests are made by Iraq’s Ministry of Finance, there should be no issue in processing the salaries,” he added.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Ministry of Finance and Economy said the Federal Ministry of Finance would transfer 954.88 billion Iraqi dinars (about $728 million) on March 26 to cover the Region's public payroll, including payments to retirees.