Syrian security officer kills four civilians in Suwayda

Shafaq News- Suwayda

A Syrian internal security forces member killed four civilians in a shooting in the southern province of Suwayda on Sunday, according to a senior security official.

In a statement, Suwayda’s internal security chief Hossam Al-Tahan explained that the shooting occurred in the Metouna area of the province’s countryside, leaving a fifth civilian critically wounded. The internal security officer behind the incident was arrested.

Authorities will "hold those responsible to account" and will not tolerate abuses against civilians or actions that threaten security in the area, Al-Tahan added.

Fighting erupted in July between local Druze gunmen and Bedouin fighters, prompting government intervention and a ceasefire that remains fragile. Despite the truce, tensions have continued, with recurring protests and concerns over security and governance.

On Friday, Syrian government forces and National Guard forces affiliated with Druze leader Hikmat Al-Hijri exchanged gunfire and mortar fire in the province, Shafaq News correspondent reported. The clashes left one member of Druze factions dead and three others wounded.

In response, sources told our agency that Druze armed groups have reinforced their presence in and around Suwayda city, adding that reports of preparations for a broader operation remain unconfirmed.

