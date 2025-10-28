Two killed in Suwayda bus shooting

Shafaq News – Suwayda

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus traveling from Damascus to Suwayda on Tuesday, resulting in 13 casualties, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The attack, which left two dead and 11 wounded, occurred near the Marjana station on the highway linking the two provinces, in what SOHR described as one of the most serious assaults on civilians in recent months along this vital route.

In a statement to SANA news agency, Suwayda’s Internal Security Chief, Hossam al-Tahan, condemned the bus attack as a “cowardly terrorist act” aimed at destabilizing the province and terrorizing civilians, saying it followed similar assaults by outlawed groups seeking chaos and that investigations are underway to identify and punish those responsible.

#المرصد_السوريتصعيد أمـ ـنـ ـي خطير خلال 24 ساعة في #السويداء.. استـ ـهـ ـداف حافلة ركاب يسفر عن قتـ ـيـ ـلين و11 جريحاً وإصابة 7 عناصر من الحرس الوطني بطائرات درون شمال غرب السويداءhttps://t.co/eGe9J70Sff — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 28, 2025

Armed conflict in Suwayda first flared in April 2025 following clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes after a leaked recording sparked sectarian tension. Violence intensified again in July, when the kidnapping of a Druze businessman triggered widespread fighting involving local groups and government-linked forces. Despite several ceasefire attempts, instability persists, leaving the province mired in lawlessness and mistrust.

